MUMBAI Feb 7 Indian cash rates ended marginally higher on Tuesday as demand for funds persisted in the second week of the two-week reporting cycle, although hopes that the central bank will continue to infuse cash through debt purchases kept a lid on rates.

Demand for cash is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to meet the mandated reserve needs as early as possible to reduce exposure to likely volatility in the latter half of the period.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.70/8.75 percent, slightly higher than versus Monday's close of 8.60/8.65 percent.

"Market is still counting on two more rounds of open market operations from the Reserve Bank of India to further help improve the liquidity situation," said a dealer with a state-owned bank.

The RBI has bought about 807.2 billion rupees ($16.4 billion) of bonds via open market operations (OMOs) since late November.

Last month's cut in banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) was helping to rein in rates, traders said.

The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28. The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Banks borrowed 911 billion rupees from the RBI's repo auction under the liquidity adjustment facility on Tuesday, down from 987.6 billion rupees on Monday.

Volume in the call money market was 118.38 billion rupees, up from Monday's volume of 105.42 billion, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 448.33 billion rupees, up from Monday's volume of 426.45 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.75 percent, down from 8.78 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.49 percent, up from 8.46 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 137.04 billion rupees, higher than 134.6 billion rupees on Monday. ($1 = 49.2 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)