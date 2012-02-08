MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian cash rates were lower on Wednesday on subdued demand and traders expect a further fall in rates as many banks are likely to meet their fund needs through the central bank's repo counter.

Banks borrowed 1.05 trillion rupees ($21.34 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, up from 911 billion rupees on Tuesday.

At 12:50 p.m. (0719 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 8.55/8.65 percent, lower than Tuesday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent.

"It is the second week of the reporting cycle, so most banks must have built up enough reserves by now. Hence, there is not much pressure on rates," said a dealer with a state-owned bank.

Demand for cash is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to meet the mandated reserve needs as early as possible to reduce exposure to likely volatility in the latter half of the period.

Expectations the RBI will continue to reduce liquidity deficit in the banking system by government bond purchases through open market operations (OMOs) was also keeping a lid on the cash rates, traders said.

RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said there was no decision to stop buying bonds through OMOs.

The central bank has so far bought 806.7 billion rupees of bonds via OMOs since November. However, contrary to the market's expectations, a new round of purchases for this week is yet to materialise, which has pushed up bond yields.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was 8.24 percent, after touching a high of 8.26 percent -- a level last seen on Jan. 31. The yield closed at 8.19 percent on Tuesday.

Last month's cut in banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) was also helping to rein in cash rates, traders said.

The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28. The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Volume in the call money market was 78.53 billion rupees, compared with Tuesday's total volume of 118.38 billion, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 208.86 billion rupees, compared with Tuesday's volume of 448.33 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.65 percent, down from 8.75 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.51 percent, up from 8.49 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 121.66 billion rupees, higher than 137.04 billion rupees on Tuesday. ($1 = 49.21 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)