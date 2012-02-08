(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian cash rates ended marginally higher on Wednesday as some banks stepped up borrowings late in the day after unexpected outflows, with liquidity in the banking system staying tight.

Banks borrowed 1.05 trillion rupees ($21.34 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, up from 911 billion rupees on Tuesday, an indication of the shortfall in liquidity.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.75/8.80 percent, slightly higher than Tuesday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent.

"The volumes of deals struck at the higher rates is very less. So it most likely to be last minute borrowings and not a sign of actual supply," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Demand for cash is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to meet mandated reserve needs as early as possible to reduce exposure to likely volatility in the latter half of the period.

Expectations the RBI will continue to reduce the liquidity deficit in the banking system by government bond purchases through open market operations (OMOs) also kept a lid on the cash rates, traders said.

RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said there was no decision to stop buying bonds through OMOs.

The central bank has so far bought 806.7 billion rupees of bonds via OMOs since November. However, the RBI has so far not announced a new round of purchases for this week, pushing up bond yields.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.23 percent, after touching a high of 8.26 percent -- its highest since Jan. 31. The yield closed at 8.19 percent on Tuesday.

Last month's cut in banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) also helping to rein in cash rates, traders said.

The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28. The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Volume in the call money market was 97.70 billion rupees, lower than Tuesday's 118.38 billion, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 379.99 billion rupees, down from Tuesday's volume of 448.33 billion rupees.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.68 percent, down from 8.75 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.53 percent, up from 8.49 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 128.76 billion rupees, higher than 137.04 billion rupees on Tuesday. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)