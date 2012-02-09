(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian cash rates ended
slightly lower on Thursday, towards the close of the two-week
reporting period, as banks opted to borrow more from the central
bank's repo counter at 8.50 percent.
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.70/75 percent,
down from Wednesday's close of 8.75/80 percent.
Banks borrowed 1.31 trillion rupees ($26.5 billion) from the
Reserve Bank of India's repo window under the liquidity
adjustment facility, up from 1.05 trillion rupees on
Wednesday.
"There was some demand in the call money market, but banks
borrowed more from the RBI's repo, which is why the call rates
edged lower," a trader with a state-run bank said.
Demand for cash is typically lower in the second half of the
two-week reporting period as most banks prefer to meet mandated
reserve needs as early as possible to reduce exposure to likely
volatility in the latter half.
Last month's cut in banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) was also
helping to rein in cash rates, traders said.
The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released
around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28.
The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with
the central bank.
Volume in the call money market was at 95.10
billion rupees, lower than Wednesday's 97.70 billion, data from
the Clearing Corporation of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 373.62 billion rupees, down from
379.99 billion rupees in the previous session .
The weighted average rate in the call money market
was 8.72 percent, up from 8.68 percent previously.
In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.45 percent, down
from 8.53 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 114.02 billion
rupees, lower than 144.35 billion rupees on Wednesday.
($1 = 49.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)