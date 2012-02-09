(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Feb 9 Indian cash rates ended slightly lower on Thursday, towards the close of the two-week reporting period, as banks opted to borrow more from the central bank's repo counter at 8.50 percent.

The one-day cash rate ended at 8.70/75 percent, down from Wednesday's close of 8.75/80 percent.

Banks borrowed 1.31 trillion rupees ($26.5 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo window under the liquidity adjustment facility, up from 1.05 trillion rupees on Wednesday.

"There was some demand in the call money market, but banks borrowed more from the RBI's repo, which is why the call rates edged lower," a trader with a state-run bank said.

Demand for cash is typically lower in the second half of the two-week reporting period as most banks prefer to meet mandated reserve needs as early as possible to reduce exposure to likely volatility in the latter half.

Last month's cut in banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) was also helping to rein in cash rates, traders said.

The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28. The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Volume in the call money market was at 95.10 billion rupees, lower than Wednesday's 97.70 billion, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 373.62 billion rupees, down from 379.99 billion rupees in the previous session .

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.72 percent, up from 8.68 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.45 percent, down from 8.53 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 114.02 billion rupees, lower than 144.35 billion rupees on Wednesday. ($1 = 49.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)