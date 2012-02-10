MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian cash rates were
marginally higher on Friday as demand for funds was firm on the
final day of the two-week reporting cycle, but a second repo
auction later in the day is expected to keep a lid on rates.
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a second repo auction
between 4:30 p.m. (1100GMT) and 5:00 p.m. (1130GMT) on every
reserves reporting day, the bank said on Jan. 27.
At 1:38 p.m. (0808 GMT), the three-day cash rate
was 8.80/8.85 percent, up from Thursday's close of 8.70/75
percent for one-day loans.
"The volatility should be kept to a minimum thanks to the
second repo auction," said a dealer with a large private-sector
bank. "But liquidity is tight due to service and excise tax
payments earlier this week, so any easing in rates is unlikely."
Typically, rates turn volatile on the last day of the
two-week cycle as some banks try to deploy excess funds, while
others rush to cover any unexpected cash outflows.
Banks borrowed 867.05 billion rupees ($17.52 billion) from
the RBI's first repo counter under the liquidity adjustment
facility on Friday, down from 1.31 trillion rupees on Thursday.
Last month's cut in banks' cash reserve ratio (CRR) was also
helping to rein in cash rates, traders said.
The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released
around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28.
The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with
the central bank..
Volume in the call money market was 96.09 billion rupees,
compared with Thursday's total of 95.10 billion, data from the
Clearing Corporation of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 138.78 billion rupees, compared with
the total volume of 373.62 billion rupees in the previous
session .
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.83
percent, up from 8.72 percent previously.
In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.22 percent, down
from 8.45 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 167.40 billion
rupees, higher than 114.02 billion rupees on Thursday.
($1 = 49.5025 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)