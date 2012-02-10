(Updates to close)

MUMBAI Feb 10 Indian cash rates for three-day loans ended lower on Friday as demand for funds waned in late trade after most banks met their reserve needs ahead of the weekend.

The three-day cash rate ended at 8.50/8.60 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 8.70/75 percent for one-day loans.

Typically, rates turn volatile on the last day of the two-week cycle as some banks try to deploy excess funds, while others rush to cover any unexpected cash outflows.

Banks borrowed 867.05 billion rupees ($17.52 billion) from the RBI's first repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, down from 1.31 trillion rupees on Thursday.

Last month's cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks has also helped to rein in cash rates, traders said.

The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28.

The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank..

Volume in the call money market was 115.85 billion rupees, compared with Thursday's total of 95.10 billion, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 213.26 billion rupees, compared with the 373.62 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.76 percent, up from 8.72 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 7.90 percent, down from 8.45 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 199.33 billion rupees, up from 114.02 billion rupees on Thursday. ($1 = 49.4 Indian rupees)