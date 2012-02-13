(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Feb 13 Indian cash rates closed
higher on Monday as banks' demand for funds picked up at the
start of the two-week reporting cycle, but the rise was capped
as banks opted to borrow from the Reserve Ban of India's repo
counter at 8.50 percent.
Banks borrowed 1.66 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo
counter under the liquidity adjustment facility -- its highest
since Dec. 23, sharply higher from a combined 1.31 trillion
rupees last Friday, the final day of the two-week reporting
cycle, when repo auctions are conducted twice in the day.
The Reserve Bank of India said on Jan. 27 that it would
conduct a second repo auction between 4:30 p.m. (1100GMT) and
5:00 p.m. (1130GMT) on all reporting Fridays.
"The liquidity deficit is not skewed and banks which are
short of funds have excess securities with the central bank, so
they are preferring the repo window for borrowing over call," a
senior dealer with a foreign bank said.
The one-day cash rate closed at 8.80/8.90 percent,
up from Friday's close of 8.50/60 percent for three-day loans.
On Saturday, it closed at 8.80/85 in a less liquid market.
"Liquidity is tight due to service and excise tax payments
earlier this week," a dealer with a state-run bank said.
A lack of government spending and preparations for next
month's advance tax payments were also contributing to the
liquidity stress, traders said.
A cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks last month,
however, is helping to rein in cash rates, traders said.
The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released
around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28.
The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with
the central bank.
Volume in the call money market was 160.25 billion rupees,
compared with Friday's total of 115.85 billion, data from the
Clearing Corporation of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 349.58 billion rupees, compared with
213.26 billion rupees in the previous session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market inched up
to 8.77 percent, from 8.76 percent previously.
In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.57 percent, up
from 7.90 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 110.86 billion
rupees, lower than 167.40 billion rupees on Friday.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)