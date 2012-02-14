MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian cash rates were above the central bank's repo rate on Tuesday as demand was strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle.

But large borrowings by banks from the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility may help keep a lid on the rates, traders said.

The liquidity strain in the banking system was reflected in banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo counter, which rose to 1.70 trillion rupees, highest since Dec. 23.

Expectations that the RBI will announce more debt purchases through open market operations to inject cash into the banking system were also likely to prevent any pressure on cash rates, traders said.

Since November 2011, the central bank has so far bought nearly 807 billion rupees ($16.34 billion) worth of debt.

At 1:41 p.m. (0811 GMT), the one-day cash rate was at 8.75/8.80 percent versus Monday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.

"It is just the start of the reporting cycle so banks will have to build up reserves for meeting the mandate requirements, which will keep demand strong," said a dealer with a large state-owned bank.

Demand is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting period since most banks prefer to cover maximum of their reserve needs as soon as possible to reduce exposure to possible volatile rates in the second week.

The cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks last month, however, is helping to rein in cash rates, traders said.

Another round of cut in CRR was likely in March as cash supply typically cringes due to advance tax payments by companies, they said.

The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28. The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank.

Volume in the call money market was 118.61 billion rupees, compared with Monday's total of 160.25 billion, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 268.37 billion rupees, compared with 349.58 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.88 percent, up from 8.77 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.59 percent, up from 8.57 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 99.52 billion rupees, higher/lower than 110.86 billion rupees on Monday.

($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)