MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian cash rates were
above the central bank's repo rate on Tuesday as demand was
strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle.
But large borrowings by banks from the Reserve Bank of
India's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility may
help keep a lid on the rates, traders said.
The liquidity strain in the banking system was reflected in
banks' borrowings at the RBI's repo counter, which rose to 1.70
trillion rupees, highest since Dec. 23.
Expectations that the RBI will announce more debt purchases
through open market operations to inject cash into the banking
system were also likely to prevent any pressure on cash rates,
traders said.
Since November 2011, the central bank has so far bought
nearly 807 billion rupees ($16.34 billion) worth of debt.
At 1:41 p.m. (0811 GMT), the one-day cash rate was
at 8.75/8.80 percent versus Monday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.
"It is just the start of the reporting cycle so banks will
have to build up reserves for meeting the mandate requirements,
which will keep demand strong," said a dealer with a large
state-owned bank.
Demand is typically strong in the first week of the two-week
reporting period since most banks prefer to cover maximum of
their reserve needs as soon as possible to reduce exposure to
possible volatile rates in the second week.
The cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks last
month, however, is helping to rein in cash rates, traders said.
Another round of cut in CRR was likely in March as cash
supply typically cringes due to advance tax payments by
companies, they said.
The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released
around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28.
The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with
the central bank.
Volume in the call money market was 118.61 billion rupees,
compared with Monday's total of 160.25 billion, data from the
Clearing Corporation of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 268.37 billion rupees, compared with
349.58 billion rupees in the previous session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.88
percent, up from 8.77 percent previously.
In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.59 percent, up
from 8.57 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 99.52 billion
rupees, higher/lower than 110.86 billion rupees on Monday.
($1 = 49.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)