(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian cash rates ended
above the central bank's repo rate on Tuesday as demand was
strong at the start of a two-week reporting cycle amid tight
liquidity.
But large borrowings by banks from the Reserve Bank of
India's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility
helped keep a lid on the rise in rates, traders said.
Banks borrowed 1.70 trillion rupees, the highest since Dec.
23, at the RBI's repo counter.
Expectations that the RBI will announce more debt purchases
through open market operations to inject cash into the banking
system will likely prevent further pressure on cash rates,
traders said.
The central bank has bought debt worth about 807 billion
rupees ($16.34 billion) since November 2011.
The one-day cash rate ended at 8.65/8.70 percent
versus Monday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent and above the RBI's
repo rate of 8.50 percent.
"It is just the start of the reporting cycle so banks will
have to build up reserves for meeting the mandate requirements,
which will keep demand strong," said a dealer with a large
state-owned bank.
Demand is typically strong in the first week of the two-week
reporting period since most banks prefer to cover maximum of
their reserve needs as soon as possible to reduce exposure to
possible volatile rates in the second week.
The cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks last
month, however, is helping rein in cash rates, traders said.
Another cut in the CRR is likely in March as cash conditions
typically tighten due to advance tax payments by companies, they
said.
The 50-basis point CRR cut is estimated to have released
around 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Jan. 28.
The CRR is the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with
the central bank.
Volume in the call money market was 131.66 billion
rupees, down from Monday's volume of 160.25 billion, data from
the Clearing Corporation of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 401.39 billion rupees, up from 349.58
billion rupees in the previous session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.86
percent, up from 8.77 percent previously.
In the CBLO market, the average rate was 8.53 percent, down
from 8.57 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 99.52 billion
rupees, lower than 110.86 billion rupees on Monday.
($1 = 49.4 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)