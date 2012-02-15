MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian cash rates for two-day loans climbed higher on Wednesday, on strong demand from banks to meet reserve needs in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle.

At 12:24 p.m. (0654 GMT), the two-day cash rate was 8.90/8.95 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent for one-day loans.

The market will be shut on Thursday, as the state government of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, has declared a bank holiday on account of local elections.

Traders, however, ruled out cash rates breaching 9 percent during the session, as most banks had already accessed funds through the Reserve Bank of India's repo window.

Banks borrowed 1.68 trillion rupees ($34.08 billion) on Wednesday at the RBI's two-day repo counter, compared with 1.70 trillion rupees borrowed on Tuesday.

"Liquidity is very tight, but most banks have already borrowed funds from the repo window," said a trader with a state-owned bank.

Demand is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting period since most banks prefer to cover the maximum of their reserve needs as soon as possible to reduce exposure to possible volatile rates in the second week.

The RBI said it will buy debt this week, which, according to traders, will help keep a lid on cash rates. After market hours on Tuesday, the RBI said it will buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations on Friday.

On Tuesday, the RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said purchases of debt through OMOs is still an option to address liquidity tightness.

The central bank has bought debt worth about 807 billion rupees since November 2011.

The cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks last month, however, is helping rein in cash rates, traders said. The CRR cut is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system.

Another cut in the CRR is likely in March as cash conditions typically tighten due to advance tax payments by companies, traders said.

Volume in the call money market was lower at 127.57 billion rupees, as against 131.66 billion rupees traded on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 225.59 billion rupees, down from the total traded volume of 401.39 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was higher at 8.89 percent, compared with 8.86 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was higher at 8.62 percent, compared with 8.53 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 114.46 billion rupees, up from 99.52 billion rupees on Tuesday.

($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)