MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian cash rates for
two-day loans climbed higher on Wednesday, on strong demand from
banks to meet reserve needs in the first week of a two-week
reporting cycle.
At 12:24 p.m. (0654 GMT), the two-day cash rate
was 8.90/8.95 percent, up from Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70
percent for one-day loans.
The market will be shut on Thursday, as the state government
of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, has declared a bank
holiday on account of local elections.
Traders, however, ruled out cash rates breaching 9 percent
during the session, as most banks had already accessed funds
through the Reserve Bank of India's repo window.
Banks borrowed 1.68 trillion rupees ($34.08 billion) on
Wednesday at the RBI's two-day repo counter, compared with 1.70
trillion rupees borrowed on Tuesday.
"Liquidity is very tight, but most banks have already
borrowed funds from the repo window," said a trader with a
state-owned bank.
Demand is typically strong in the first week of the two-week
reporting period since most banks prefer to cover the maximum of
their reserve needs as soon as possible to reduce exposure to
possible volatile rates in the second week.
The RBI said it will buy debt this week, which, according to
traders, will help keep a lid on cash rates. After market hours
on Tuesday, the RBI said it will buy up to 100 billion rupees of
bonds through open market operations on Friday.
On Tuesday, the RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said
purchases of debt through OMOs is still an option to address
liquidity tightness.
The central bank has bought debt worth about 807 billion
rupees since November 2011.
The cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks last
month, however, is helping rein in cash rates, traders said. The
CRR cut is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees
into the banking system.
Another cut in the CRR is likely in March as cash conditions
typically tighten due to advance tax payments by companies,
traders said.
Volume in the call money market was lower at
127.57 billion rupees, as against 131.66 billion rupees traded
on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 225.59 billion rupees, down from the
total traded volume of 401.39 billion rupees in the previous
session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was
higher at 8.89 percent, compared with 8.86 percent previously.
In the CBLO market, the average rate was higher at 8.62
percent, compared with 8.53 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 114.46 billion
rupees, up from 99.52 billion rupees on Tuesday.
($1 = 49.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)