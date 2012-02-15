(Updates to close)
MUMBAI Feb 15 Indian cash rates for
two-day loans ended higher on Wednesday, as demand for funds was
robust in the holiday-shortened first week of a
two-week reporting cycle.
The market will be shut on Thursday, as the state government
of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, has declared a bank
holiday on account of local elections.
The two-day cash rate settled higher at 8.95/9.00
percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.65/8.70 percent for
one-day loans.
Banks borrowed 1.68 trillion rupees ($34.08 billion) through
the Reserve Bank of India' two-day repo counter, compared with
1.70 trillion rupees borrowed on Tuesday.
Demand is typically strong in the first week of the two-week
reporting period since most banks prefer to cover the maximum of
their reserve needs as soon as possible to reduce exposure to
possible volatile rates in the second week.
Traders said the RBI's late Tuesday announcement of this
week's debt buy plan limited the rise in cash rates. The RBI
plans to buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds through open
market operations (OMOs) on Friday.
On Tuesday, RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said buying of
debt through OMOs is still an option to address liquidity
tightness.
The central bank has bought debt worth about 807 billion
rupees since November 2011.
A cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks last month,
which is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees
into the banking system, also put a lid on the cash rates.
Another cut in the CRR, or the share of deposits banks must
hold as cash with the central bank, is likely in March as cash
conditions typically tighten due to advance tax payments by
companies, traders said.
Volume in the call money market was higher at
139.72 billion rupees, as against 131.66 billion rupees traded
on Tuesday, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, volume was 412.70 billion rupees, higher from the
total traded volume of 401.39 billion rupees in the previous
session.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was
higher at 8.89 percent, compared with 8.86 percent previously.
In the CBLO market, the average rate was marginally higher
at 8.55 percent, compared with 8.53 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 108.73 billion
rupees, lower compared with 114.46 billion rupees on
Tuesday.
($1 = 49.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; editing by Malini Menon)