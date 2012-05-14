India's inter-bank call rate eased to 8.10/8.15 percent on Monday from its previous close of 8.30/8.35 percent, on expectations a new open market operation (OMO) by the central bank would ease liquidity tightness in the banking system. After the market close, the central bank said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.22 billion) of government bonds on Friday through an OMO. Banking system liquidity remained tight, as reflected in repo borrowings, which hit 1.1 trillion rupees on Monday. Rupee liquidity has also been impacted by suspected dollar sales from the Reserve Bank of India in foreign exchange markets. "RBI would need to deliver CRR cut and continue with OMO operations to maintain repo drawdown around 1 trillion rupees," a senior trader with a foreign bank said. As a result, money market rates have again risen to the same levels as before the RBI cut the main repo rate by 50 basis points last month. Three month CD at 9.80 percent and one year CD at 10 percent. Volume in the call money market was 181.95 billion rupees, compared with 9.54 billion rupees at its previous close, while the weighted average rate was 8.32 percent versus 8.17 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 461.39 billion rupees versus 27.52 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.51 percent from 6.73 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 135.65 billion at a weighted average rate of 8.15 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)