MUMBAI, May 18 India's inter-bank call rate closed at 8.20/8.25 percent, slightly higher than Thursday's close of 8.15/20, as most banks had already covered their mandated requirements ahead of reserve reporting day. Liquidity will be key in coming days, as traders worry cash could tighten further if the Reserve Bank of India continues to intervene in the foreign exchange markets by selling dollars. A deputy governor at the central bank, Subir Gokarn, said the RBI will continue with its interventions as well as administrative measures to support the local currency, which has hit a string of record lows against the dollar this week. Still, on Friday the RBI was not spotted intervening, even as the rupee fell to an all-time low of 54.91. Debt markets expect the RBI to offset any continued interventions via bond purchases done through open market operations. The central bank bought back 111.3 billion rupees in bonds on Friday, its second OMO in as many weeks. Cash conditions have also noticeably eased, helping offset some of these liquidity concerns. Repo borrowings reached 430 billion rupees in the afternoon auction and 532 billion rupees in the morning, marking the fourth consecutive session it has fallen below the 1 trillion rupee mark and within the RBI's comfort zone. The central bank has been conducting two such operations on reserves reporting day in recent months. Volume in the call money market was 204.67 billion rupees, compared with 185.33 billion rupees on Thursday, while the weighted average rate was at 8.19 percent, little changed from 8.17 percent. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market fell to 200.60 billion rupees versus 469.6 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 7.51 percent from 7.63 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 193.24 billion at a weighted average rate of 7.93 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)