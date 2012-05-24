MUMBAI, May 24 Indian overnight cash rates fell on Thursday as demand waned from banks which had already borrowed heavily over the last few sessions, traders said. However, liquidity continues to stay tight given the lack of fresh debt redemptions or interest payments, which is likely to keep the cash rate above the repo rate of 8 percent in the near-term, say traders. Expectations the Reserve Bank of India could step up its interventions in currency markets as the rupee continues to hit record lows are also expected to keep rupee liquidity tight. "People had borrowed more than their requirement over the last 4 to 5 days and hence the call market volumes have also come down," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer at Development Credit Bank. "Further outlook on liquidity really depends on the how much the RBI intervenes in the FX market," he added. The one-day money closed at 8.15/20 percent versus previous close of 8.25/30 percent. Liquidity remains tight, with banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window at 958.25 billion rupees on Thursday, reflecting the extent of cash tightness. Still, some investors have been comforted as the central bank has stepped up bond purchases via open market operations to offset its dollar sales in currency markets. Volume in the call money market was sharply lower at 146.64 billion rupees, compared with 193.84 billion rupees on Wednesday and 210.50 billion rupees on Tuesday. The weighted average rate was slightly lower at 8.24 percent from 8.26 percent on Wednesday. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose slightly to 426 billion rupees versus 410.08 billion rupees on Wednesday, with the weighted average rate 3 basis points higher at 7.99 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 154.59 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)