MUMBAI, May 24 Indian overnight cash rates fell
on Thursday as demand waned from banks which had already
borrowed heavily over the last few sessions, traders said.
However, liquidity continues to stay tight given the lack of
fresh debt redemptions or interest payments, which is likely to
keep the cash rate above the repo rate of 8 percent in the
near-term, say traders.
Expectations the Reserve Bank of India could step up its
interventions in currency markets as the rupee continues to hit
record lows are also expected to keep rupee liquidity tight.
"People had borrowed more than their requirement over the
last 4 to 5 days and hence the call market volumes have also
come down," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer at
Development Credit Bank.
"Further outlook on liquidity really depends on the how much
the RBI intervenes in the FX market," he added.
The one-day money closed at 8.15/20 percent versus
previous close of 8.25/30 percent.
Liquidity remains tight, with banks' borrowing from the
central bank's repo window at 958.25 billion rupees on Thursday,
reflecting the extent of cash tightness.
Still, some investors have been comforted as the central
bank has stepped up bond purchases via open market operations to
offset its dollar sales in currency markets.
Volume in the call money market was sharply lower at 146.64
billion rupees, compared with 193.84 billion rupees on Wednesday
and 210.50 billion rupees on Tuesday.
The weighted average rate was slightly lower at 8.24 percent
from 8.26 percent on Wednesday.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market rose slightly to 426 billion rupees
versus 410.08 billion rupees on Wednesday, with the weighted
average rate 3 basis points higher at 7.99 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 154.59 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)