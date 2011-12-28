BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 28 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 09.10-09.15 0910 09.00-09.10 0920 09.00-09.05 0930 09.00-09.05 0945 09.00-09.05 1030 08.80-08.90 1130 08.75-08.85 1230 08.70-08.75 1330 08.90-09.00 1430 08.90-09.00 1530 09.00-09.05 1630 08.90-09.00 1700 08.50-08.60 OPEN : 09.10-09.15 HIGH : 09.15 LOW : 08.50 CLOSE : 08.50-08.60 PVS CLOSE : 08.50-08.60 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBS, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222
Jun 13 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,148.4 60,247.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad