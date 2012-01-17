ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
Jan 17 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 09.00-09.05 0910 09.00-09.05 0920 09.00-09.10 0930 09.20-09.25 0945 09.20-09.25 1030 09.30-09.40 1130 09.30-09.40 1230 09.30-09.40 1330 09.35-09.40 1430 09.30-09.40 1530 09.30-09.40 1630 09.35-09.40 1700 09.00-09.10 OPEN : 09.00-09.05 HIGH : 09.40 LOW : 09.00 CLOSE : 09.00-09.10 PVS CLOSE : 08.60-08.70 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBS, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6636 9222
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
* FOMC two-day policy meeting starts later in the day * Gold touches weakest since June 2 * Palladium hovers near 16-year high hit last week (Updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 13 Gold held steady on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to provide hints on the central bank's interest rate policy for the remainder of the year. The Fed is widely expected to hike intere