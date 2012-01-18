India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS for 3 years 6.23 pct

Jun 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.23 percent on Tuesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.07/6.11 3 YEARS 6.14/6.23 4 YEARS 6.30/6.33 5 YEARS 6.47/6.53 7 YEARS 6.44/6.74 10 YEARS 6.37/6.67 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six