Mar 29(Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 09.50-09.55 0910 09.50-09.55 0920 09.50-09.55 0930 09.50-09.60 0945 09.50-09.60 1030 09.50-09.55 1130 09.40-09.50 1230 09.40-09.50 1330 09.40-09.50 1430 09.50-09.55 1530 09.75-09.80 1630 09.85-09.90 1700 09.95-10.00 OPEN : 09.50-09.55 HIGH : 10.00 LOW : 09.40 CLOSE : 09.95-10.00 PVS CLOSE : 09.40-09.45 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBS, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222