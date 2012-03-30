Mar 30(Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 09.50-09.60 0910 09.50-09.60 0920 11.00-11.05 0930 15.00-15.05 0945 15.00-15.10 1030 15.00-15.05 1130 11.00-11.10 1230 13.00-13.05 1330 13.00-13.05 1430 14.90-15.00 1530 14.00-14.10 1630 12.40-12.50 1700 15.00-15.10 OPEN : 09.50-09.60 HIGH : 15.10 LOW : 09.50 CLOSE : 15.00-15.10 PVS CLOSE : 09.95-10.00 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBS, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222