BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Mar 16 (Reuters), Call Money 1230 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 07.75-07.85 0910 07.75-07.85 0920 07.75-07.85 0930 07.75-07.85 0945 07.75-07.85 1030 07.95-08.00 1130 07.80-07.90 1230 07.85-07.95 OPEN : 07.75-07.85 HIGH : 08.00 LOW : 07.80 CLOSE : 07.85-07.95 PVS CLOSE : 07.80-07.90 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank,HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 61807222/33177222
HANOI, June 1 Strong demand from top importing countries has led to a spurt in Asian rice prices, with the grain being quoted at its highest in nearly two and a half years in Vietnam and touching almost a year-high in Thailand, traders said on Thursday.