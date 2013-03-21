GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks follow Wall Street's negative lead, sterling slips on election fears
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
Mar 21 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 07.60-07.70 0910 07.65-07.70 0920 07.65-07.70 0930 07.60-07.70 0945 07.65-07.75 1030 07.65-07.70 1130 07.65-07.75 1230 07.70-07.75 1330 07.65-07.75 1430 07.60-07.65 1530 07.60-07.70 1630 07.60-07.65 1700 07.60-07.70 OPEN : 07.60-07.70 HIGH : 07.75 LOW : 07.60 CLOSE : 07.60.07.70 PVS CLOSE : 07.65-07.70 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank,HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 61807222/33177222
