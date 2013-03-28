Mar 28 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST
TIME(IST) Market range
OPEN 08.00-08.10
0910 08.00-08.10
0920 08.00-08.05
0930 08.20-08.30
0945 08.90-09.00
1030 14.90-15.00
1130 14.90-15.00
1230 14.00-15.00
1330 14.90-15.00
1430 16.00-17.00
1530 17.00-18.00
1630 17.00-18.00
1700 16.00-17.00
HIGH : 18.00
LOW : 08.00
CLOSE : 16.00-17.00
PVS CLOSE : 07.75-07.85
The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank,
AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda,Canara Bank, J P
Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole
Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and
Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank,
State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank,HDFC
Bank, P&S Bank etc.
