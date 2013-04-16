Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
Apr 16 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 07.55-07.65 0910 07.55-07.60 0920 07.50-07.60 0930 07.50-07.55 0945 07.50-07.55 1030 07.50-07.55 1130 07.50-07.60 1230 07.50-07.60 1330 07.50-07.60 1430 07.50-07.55 1530 07.55-07.60 1630 07.50-07.55 1700 07.55-07.65 OPEN : 07.55-07.65 HIGH : 07.65 LOW : 07.50 CLOSE : 07.55-07.65 PVS CLOSE : 07.50-07.55 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank,HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 61807222/33177222
BENGALURU, India, April 11 A small Indian company launched on Tuesday a blood test to detect a wide range of cancers at a fraction of the cost of similar diagnostics available in the United States.