BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
Apr 20 (Reuters), Call Money 1230 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 07.55-07.60 0910 07.55-07.60 0920 07.55-07.60 0930 07.55-07.60 0945 07.55-07.60 1030 07.55-07.60 1130 07.55-07.60 1230 06.80-06.90 OPEN : 07.55-07.60 HIGH : 07.60 LOW : 06.80 CLOSE : 06.80-06.90 PVS CLOSE : 07.40-07.50 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank,HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 61807222/33177222
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.