BRIEF-KLRF recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 07.25-07.35 0910 07.25-07.35 0920 07.25 07.35 0930 07.30-07.35 0945 07.25-07.35 1030 07.30-07.35 1130 07.25-07.35 1230 07.25-07.35 1330 07.25-07.35 1430 07.25-07.30 1530 07.25-07.30 1630 07.25-07.35 1700 07.20-07.30 OPEN : 07.25-07.35 HIGH : 07.35 LOW : 07.20 CLOSE : 07.20-07.30 PVS CLOSE : 07.25-07.35 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda,Canara Bank, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank,HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 61807222/33177222
May 31 Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday roughly flat, capping a fifth month of gains as steady inflows of Chinese money helped push the main share index to its highest in nearly 23 months.