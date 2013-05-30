European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
May 30 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 07.30-07.35 0910 07.30-07.35 0920 07.25-07.35 0930 07.30-07.35 0945 07.20-07.30 1030 07.25-07.30 1130 07.30-07.35 1230 07.25-07.30 1330 07.20-07.30 1430 07.00-07.05 1530 07.20-07.30 1630 07.00-07.10 1700 06.70-06.80 OPEN : 07.30-07.35 HIGH : 07.35 LOW : 06.70 CLOSE : 06.70-06.80 PVS CLOSE : 07.25-07.30 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda,Canara Bank, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank,HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 61807222/33177222
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac