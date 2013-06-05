BRIEF-India cenbank to allow standalone primary dealers to participate in 14-day term repo auction on Mar 31
* RBI - participation of standalone primary dealers in the regular 14-day term repo auction on March 31, 2017
Jun 5 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 07.25-07.35 0910 07.25-07.35 0920 07.25-07.35 0930 07.25-07.30 0945 07.25-07.35 1030 07.25-07.35 1130 07.25-07.30 1230 07.25-07.30 1330 07.25-07.30 1430 07.25-07.35 1530 07.25-07.30 1630 07.25-07.30 1700 07.25-07.30 OPEN : 07.25-07.35 HIGH : 07.35 LOW : 07.25 CLOSE : 07.25-07.30 PVS CLOSE : 07.25-07.30 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda,Canara Bank, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank,HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . [NOTE: The India Call Money news will be discontined effective 17th June 2013. Kindly refer to data notificaion(DN069973)for more details.] For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022)61807222/33177222
* Says approved allotment of bonus equity in the ratio of 1:1 to members holding shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ntOP3Y) Further company coverage:
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.