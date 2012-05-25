Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
May 25 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 08.20-08.30 0910 08.25-08.30 0920 08.15-08.20 0930 08.20-08.30 0945 08.15-08.20 1030 08.20-08.25 1130 08.20-08.25 1230 08.20-08.25 1330 08.20-08.25 1430 08.10-08.15 1530 08.20-08.25 1630 08.10-08.15 1700 08.10-08.15 OPEN : 08.20-08.30 HIGH : 08.30 LOW : 08.10 CLOSE : 08.10-08.15 PVS CLOSE : 08.15-08.20 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBS, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank, BNP Paribas, HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 6180 7222
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties