SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia posts 2-yr closing high; Philippines down

By Chris Thomas June 6 Philippine shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in index heavyweights SM Investments Corp and SM Prime Holdings, while Malaysian shares extended gains into a third session to close at a two-year high. Broader Asian markets were subdued as escalating tensions in the Middle East, the impending testimony of the former FBI director, British elections and a European Central Bank meeting weighed on investor sentiment. In the Philippines, f