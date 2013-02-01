BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 07.85-07.90 0910 07.80-07.90 0920 07.80-07.85 0930 07.80-07.85 0945 07.80-07.90 1030 07.80-07.85 1130 07.80-07.85 1230 07.75-07.85 1330 07.80-07.85 1430 07.80-07.85 1530 07.80-07.90 1630 07.65-07.75 1700 07.75-07.85 OPEN : 07.85-07.90 HIGH : 07.90 LOW : 07.65 CLOSE : 07.75-07.85 PVS CLOSE : 07.75-07.85 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank, HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 61807222/33177222
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------