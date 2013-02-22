BRIEF-Gravita India starts commercial production of PET from Nicaragua recycling plant
* Says started commercial production of pet from its new recycling plant at Nicaragua (central America)
Feb 22 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 07.85-07.90 0910 07.85-07.95 0920 07.90-07.95 0930 07.90-07.95 0945 07.90-07.95 1030 07.90-07.95 1130 07.90-07.95 1230 07.85-07.90 1330 07.90-07.95 1430 07.90-07.95 1530 07.85-07.95 1630 07.85-07.90 1700 07.75-07.80 OPEN : 07.85-07.90 HIGH : 07.95 LOW : 07.75 CLOSE : 07.75-07.80 PVS CLOSE : 07.90-08.00 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank,HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 61807222/33177222
* Says started commercial production of pet from its new recycling plant at Nicaragua (central America)
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting a five-week high in the previous session, supported by geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar, but expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices.