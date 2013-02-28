BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
Feb 28 (Reuters), Call Money 1700 IST TIME(IST) Market range OPEN 07.80-07.90 0910 07.85-07.95 0920 07.85-07.90 0930 07.85-07.90 0945 07.80-07.90 1030 07.80-07.90 1130 07.85-07.90 1230 07.85-07.90 1330 07.80-07.90 1430 07.80-07.90 1530 07.85-07.90 1630 07.85-07.90 1700 07.75-07.85 OPEN : 07.80-07.90 HIGH : 07.95 LOW : 07.75 CLOSE : 07.75-07.85 PVS CLOSE : 07.80-07.90 The indicative call rates are contributions from Andhra Bank, AXIS Bank, Bank of America, Bank of Baroda,Canara Bank, J P Morgan Chase, Citibank N.A., Corporation Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Punjab National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ING Vysya Bank,HDFC Bank, P&S Bank etc. For call money rates from individual Banks/FIs, double click . For contributions contact Mumbai RRU (022) 61807222/33177222
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold edged lower on Thursday but held near the five-week highs hit in the previous session, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices but geopolitical concerns provided some support