MUMBAI Feb 17 The Indian cash rates closed steady on Friday as banks' demand for funds was high in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle.

The four-day cash rate ended at 8.90/9.00 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent for two-day loans.

The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday, and will remain shut on Monday for a religious holiday.

Traders expect the rates to fall slightly next week, as most banks have already covered their position.

"The cash rate is likely to be around 8.80 percent next week, with demand from banks likely to ease," said a trader with a private bank.

Banks borrowed 1.66 trillion rupees ($33.57 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's repo window on Friday, compared with 1.68 trillion rupees on Wednesday, indicating the extent of the liquidity deficit in the banking system.

Demand is typically strong in the first week of the two-week reporting period since most banks prefer to cover the maximum of their reserve needs as soon as possible to reduce exposure to possible volatile rates in the second week.

A cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks last month, is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system.

Another cut in the CRR, or the share of deposits banks must hold as cash with the central bank, is likely in March as cash conditions typically tighten during quarter-ends due to advance tax payments by companies, traders said.

Volume in the call money market was higher at 165.43 billion rupees, as against 139.72 billion rupees traded on Wednesday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, volume was 404.18 billion rupees, lower than 412.70 billion rupees in the previous session.

The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.91 percent, compared with 8.89 percent previously.

In the CBLO market, the average rate was steady at 8.55 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 93.95 billion rupees, compared with 129.2 billion rupees on Wednesday.

($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)