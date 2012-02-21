MUMBAI Feb 21 The Indian cash rates were
down on Tuesday as demand for funds was subdued and banks'
borrowings from the central bank's repo counter fell for the
first time in five days.
At 1:56 p.m. (0826 GMT), the one-day call rate was
8.70/8.75 percent, lower than Friday's close of 8.90/9.00
percent for four-day loans. The market was closed on Monday for
a local holiday.
"It is the second week of the reporting fortnight and banks
have already build up reserves. So it is unlikely that call
rates will rise sharply," said a dealer with a state-owned bank.
Banks' requirement for funds is typically strong in the
first week of the two-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer
to cover mandated reserve needs as early as possible to reduce
exposure to likely volatility in rates in the second week.
But traders warned cash rates could inch close to double
digits in March as liquidity may tighten after companies pay
advance taxes. Reduction in the cash reserve ratio or debt
purchases via open market operations by the central bank is seen
as key in bridging the cash supply shortfall and keeping rates
on a leash.
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on
Tuesday the bank will consider lowering the cash reserve ratio
going ahead, and the option to conduct more OMOs was also on the
table.
A 50 basis point cut in the cash reserve ratio, the share of
deposits banks must hold with the RBI, last month is estimated
to have released about 320 billion rupees ($6.5 billion) into
the banking system.
Banks borrowed 1.30 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo
counter on Tuesday, lower than 1.66 trillion rupees on Friday.
The volume in the call money market was at 127.19 billion
rupees, against a total of 165.43 billion rupees traded on
Friday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, the volume was 337.37 billion rupees, compared
with Friday's total volume of 404.18 billion rupees.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.83
percent, lower than 8.91 percent previously.
In the CBLO market, the weighted average rate was 8.49
percent, down from 8.55 percent previously.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 101.59 billion
rupees, compared with 93.95 billion rupees in the previous
session.
($1 = 49.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)