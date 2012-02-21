(Updates to close) MUMBAI, Feb 21 The overnight Indian cash rates ended down on Tuesday as demand for funds waned in the second week of the 2-week reporting cycle. The one-day call rate settled at 8.80/8.85 percent, lower than Friday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent for four-day loans. The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday. The rates, however, recovered from the day's low of 8.60/8.65 percent, as some banks rushed to meet reserve needs in late trade. Banks' requirement for funds is typically strong in the first week of the 2-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to cover mandated reserve needs early to reduce exposure to likely volatility later. Market fears cash rates could be closer to double digits next month, as liquidity would tighten after companies pay advance taxes around mid-March, pulling out cash from banks. Reduction in the cash reserve ratio or debt purchases via open market operations by the central bank is seen as key in bridging the cash supply shortfall and keeping rates on a leash. Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Tuesday the central bank will consider lowering the cash reserve ratio going ahead, and the option to conduct more OMOs was also on the table. In late January, the RBI had cut the CRR, or the share of deposits banks must hold with the RBI, by 50 basis points, which is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees ($6.5 billion) into the banking system. Banks borrowed 1.30 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo counter on Tuesday, lower than 1.66 trillion rupees on Friday. The volume in the call money market was at 143.47 billion rupees, against a total of 165.43 billion rupees traded on Friday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed. In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market, the volume was 438.22 billion rupees, compared with Friday's total volume of 404.18 billion rupees. The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.82 percent, lower than 8.91 percent previously. In the CBLO market, the weighted average rate was 8.45 percent, down from 8.55 percent previously. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 101.58 billion rupees, compared with 93.95 billion rupees in the previous session. ($1 = 49.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Harish Nambiar)