(Updates to close)
MUMBAI, Feb 21 The overnight Indian cash
rates ended down on Tuesday as demand for funds waned in the
second week of the 2-week reporting cycle.
The one-day call rate settled at 8.80/8.85
percent, lower than Friday's close of 8.90/9.00 percent for
four-day loans. The market was closed on Monday for a local
holiday.
The rates, however, recovered from the day's low of
8.60/8.65 percent, as some banks rushed to meet reserve needs in
late trade.
Banks' requirement for funds is typically strong in the
first week of the 2-week reporting cycle as most banks prefer to
cover mandated reserve needs early to reduce exposure to likely
volatility later.
Market fears cash rates could be closer to double digits
next month, as liquidity would tighten after companies pay
advance taxes around mid-March, pulling out cash from banks.
Reduction in the cash reserve ratio or debt purchases via
open market operations by the central bank is seen as key in
bridging the cash supply shortfall and keeping rates on a leash.
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on
Tuesday the central bank will consider lowering the cash reserve
ratio going ahead, and the option to conduct more OMOs was also
on the table.
In late January, the RBI had cut the CRR, or the share of
deposits banks must hold with the RBI, by 50 basis points, which
is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees ($6.5
billion) into the banking system.
Banks borrowed 1.30 trillion rupees from the RBI's repo
counter on Tuesday, lower than 1.66 trillion rupees on Friday.
The volume in the call money market was at 143.47 billion
rupees, against a total of 165.43 billion rupees traded on
Friday, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, the volume was 438.22 billion rupees, compared
with Friday's total volume of 404.18 billion rupees.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.82
percent, lower than 8.91 percent previously.
In the CBLO market, the weighted average rate was 8.45
percent, down from 8.55 percent previously.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 101.58 billion
rupees, compared with 93.95 billion rupees in the previous
session.
($1 = 49.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Harish Nambiar)