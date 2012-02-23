(Updates to close)
MUMBAI, Feb 23 Indian overnight cash rates
ended little changed on Thursday as most banks met their reserve
requirements early in the day ahead of the end of the two-week
reserves reporting cycle on Friday.
"Typically banks get done with their call borrowing by
afternoon and so rates have come off from the day's highs," said
a dealer at a state-run bank.
The one-day call rate ended at 8.50/8.60 percent,
little changed from Wednesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent,
after hitting an intra-day high of 8.85 percent.
A mismatch in asset-liability management probably led to
strong demand for overnight loans earlier in the day, dealers
said. "And it being the penultimate day of the reporting cycle,
banks would not want to risk a shortfall and rushed to cover
it," said a dealer with another state-owned bank.
Bids at the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter under the
liquidity adjustment facility rose to 1.47 trillion rupees
($29.9 billion) in the morning, from 1.41 trillion rupees on
Wednesday, an indication of the demand for funds.
Demand for funds by banks is typically strong in the first
week of the reporting cycle as most want to cover mandated
reserve needs early to reduce exposure to possible volatility
later.
Traders said cash rates could rise next month after
companies pay advance taxes around mid-March, pulling cash from
banks.
But hopes that the RBI will reduce the cash reserve ratio
further and continue with debt purchases via open market
operations (OMOs) will keep call rates under control, traders
said.
The RBI said on Wednesday it would buy up to 120 billion
rupees of government bonds through an OMO on Friday.
The central bank cut the CRR, or the share of deposits banks
must hold with it, by 50 basis points in January. This is
estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the
banking system.
Volume in the call money market was 174.77 billion rupees,
against a total of 130.94 billion rupees traded on Wednesday,
data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.
In the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation
(CBLO) market, the volume was 473.78 billion rupees, compared
with Wednesday's total of 456.15 billion rupees.
In the CBLO market, the weighted average rate was 8.43
percent, down from 8.47 percent previously.
The weighted average rate in the call money market was 8.79
percent, unchanged from previous level.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 118.86 billion
rupees, compared with 121.74 billion rupees in the previous
session.
($1 = 49.2 rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Aditya Phatak;
Editing by Ted Kerr)