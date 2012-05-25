MUMBAI, May 25 Indian cash rates closed marginally lower on Friday but demand for funds could stay strong on expectations that continued central bank in currency markets will keep rupee liquidity tight. The three-day money closed at 8.10/15 percent versus previous close of 8.15/20 percent. "Demand dropped in late trade, which pushed rates down, but overall cash stays tight, keeping the weighted average rate in the call money market around 8.25 percent," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said. "Intervention in the FX market has been draining rupee funds, and if that continues, call rates will be around 8.25-8.40 percent," he added. The spot rupee recovered sharply to end at 55.37/38 per dollar, after hitting a record low of 56.40 on Thursday, with Reserve Bank of India intervention one of the factors helping the recovery. Liquidity also remains tight given the lack of fresh debt redemptions or interest payments. Advance tax payments by companies around the middle of June will further worsen the situation. Borrowing by banks from the central bank's repo window stood at 1.04 trillion rupees, reflecting the extent of cash tightness in the system. Volume in the call money market was higher at 181.73 billion rupees, compared with 146.64 billion rupees on Thursday with the weighted average rate being at 8.20 percent from 8.24 percent. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose slightly to 427.95 billion rupees versus 426 billion rupees on Thursday, with the weighted average rate 1 basis point higher at 8 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 145.25 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.02 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)