MUMBAI, May 25 Indian cash rates closed
marginally lower on Friday but demand for funds could stay
strong on expectations that continued central bank in currency
markets will keep rupee liquidity tight.
The three-day money closed at 8.10/15 percent
versus previous close of 8.15/20 percent.
"Demand dropped in late trade, which pushed rates down, but
overall cash stays tight, keeping the weighted average rate in
the call money market around 8.25 percent," a senior dealer with
a state-run bank said.
"Intervention in the FX market has been draining rupee
funds, and if that continues, call rates will be around
8.25-8.40 percent," he added.
The spot rupee recovered sharply to end at 55.37/38
per dollar, after hitting a record low of 56.40 on Thursday,
with Reserve Bank of India intervention one of the factors
helping the recovery.
Liquidity also remains tight given the lack of fresh debt
redemptions or interest payments. Advance tax payments by
companies around the middle of June will further worsen the
situation.
Borrowing by banks from the central bank's repo window stood
at 1.04 trillion rupees, reflecting the extent of cash tightness
in the system.
Volume in the call money market was higher at 181.73 billion
rupees, compared with 146.64 billion rupees on Thursday with the
weighted average rate being at 8.20 percent from 8.24 percent.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market rose slightly to 427.95 billion rupees
versus 426 billion rupees on Thursday, with the weighted average
rate 1 basis point higher at 8 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 145.25 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.02 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)