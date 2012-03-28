MUMBAI, March 28 The Indian overnight cash rate ended sharply higher on Wednesday as fund demand from banks was robust in the first week of the two-week reserve reporting cycle. The one-day call rate closed at 9.40/9.45 percent compared with 8.50/8.60 percent on Tuesday. Liquidity continued to remain tight, and banks continued to borrow from the Reserve Bank of India's repo window. The borrowing was 1.64 trillion rupees ($32.28 billion) on Wednesday. The deficit in the banking system as evident from repo amount is way above the central bank's comfort level of 600 billion rupees. On Monday, the repo borrowing hit a record of 1.96 trillion rupees. However, dealers expect liquidity to improve early next month on account of government spending. The one-year overnight indexed swaps eased 2 basis points to close at 8.10 percent on Wednesday on the back of such expectations. Notwithstanding the expectation on the liquidity front, banks are borrowing heavily as next week overnight rates may turn volatile as the week is truncated on account of local holidays. The liquidity infusion through cut in banks' cash reserve ratio on March 10 was overshadowed by the advance tax outflows that happened around mid-March. The CRR cut is estimated to have released about 480 billion rupees into the banking system, while tax outflows have been seen at 700 billion rupees. Volume in the call money market was 167.34 billion rupees, compared with 213.07 billion rupees on Tuesday, while the weighted average was 9.47 percent versus 9.44 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 545.93 billion rupees, lower than 567.00 billion rupees on Tuesday, with the weighted average rate at 8.53 percent, sharply higher than 7.83 percent previously. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 82.84 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.64 percent. ($1 = 50.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)