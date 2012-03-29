MUMBAI, March 29 The Indian overnight cash rate
surged on Thursday, as tight liquidity forced banks to borrow
more in the first week of the two-week reserve reporting cycle.
The one-day call rate closed at 9.95/10.00 percent
compared with 9.40/9.45 percent on Wednesday.
"Banks are facing short-term mismatches because the advance
tax money that has gone out of the system is putting a strain,"
said a trader with a state-owned bank.
The advance tax outflows drained about 700 billion rupees
($13.62 billion) from the banking system around mid-March.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had effected a
cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by 75 basis points, a move that
was estimated to have released about 480 billion rupees of
primary liquidity into the banking system.
But, the tax outflows surpassed the inflows from the CRR
cut.
The tightness was evident from banks' borrowing from the
central bank's repo window, which stood at 1.61 trillion rupees
on Thursday. This is way above the central bank's stated comfort
level of 600 billion rupees of liquidity deficit.
On Monday, the repo borrowing hit a record of 1.96 trillion
rupees.
The RBI is taking steps to tide over the liquidity crunch
during the fiscal year-end. It is conducting an additional repo
auction under its liquidity adjustment facility on Friday and
another repo and reverse repo auctions on Saturday.
It will also buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) of
government bonds through the open market operation on Friday.
Banks typically borrow higher from the call market in the
first week of a two-week reporting cycle, to avoid volatile
rates in the second week.
Next week, particularly, overnight rates may swing sharply,
as the week is truncated to just two business days on account of
local holidays.
However, the rates may ease once liquidity improves in April
when the government spending is expected to kick in.
Volume in the call money market was 183.53 billion rupees,
compared with 167.34 billion rupees on Wednesday, while the
weighted average was 9.53 percent versus 9.47 percent
previously.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 426.02 billion rupees, lower than
545.93 billion rupees on Wednesday, with the weighted average
rate at 9.23 percent, sharply higher than 8.53 percent
previously.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 55.71 billion
rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.42 percent.
($1 = 51.4 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)