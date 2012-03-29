MUMBAI, March 29 The Indian overnight cash rate surged on Thursday, as tight liquidity forced banks to borrow more in the first week of the two-week reserve reporting cycle. The one-day call rate closed at 9.95/10.00 percent compared with 9.40/9.45 percent on Wednesday. "Banks are facing short-term mismatches because the advance tax money that has gone out of the system is putting a strain," said a trader with a state-owned bank. The advance tax outflows drained about 700 billion rupees ($13.62 billion) from the banking system around mid-March. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had effected a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio by 75 basis points, a move that was estimated to have released about 480 billion rupees of primary liquidity into the banking system. But, the tax outflows surpassed the inflows from the CRR cut. The tightness was evident from banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window, which stood at 1.61 trillion rupees on Thursday. This is way above the central bank's stated comfort level of 600 billion rupees of liquidity deficit. On Monday, the repo borrowing hit a record of 1.96 trillion rupees. The RBI is taking steps to tide over the liquidity crunch during the fiscal year-end. It is conducting an additional repo auction under its liquidity adjustment facility on Friday and another repo and reverse repo auctions on Saturday. It will also buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) of government bonds through the open market operation on Friday. Banks typically borrow higher from the call market in the first week of a two-week reporting cycle, to avoid volatile rates in the second week. Next week, particularly, overnight rates may swing sharply, as the week is truncated to just two business days on account of local holidays. However, the rates may ease once liquidity improves in April when the government spending is expected to kick in. Volume in the call money market was 183.53 billion rupees, compared with 167.34 billion rupees on Wednesday, while the weighted average was 9.53 percent versus 9.47 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 426.02 billion rupees, lower than 545.93 billion rupees on Wednesday, with the weighted average rate at 9.23 percent, sharply higher than 8.53 percent previously. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 55.71 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.42 percent. ($1 = 51.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)