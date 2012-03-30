MUMBAI, March 30 The Indian cash rate soared to a near three-and-a-half year high on Friday for four-day loans, as banks scrambled to prop up their balance sheets as the fiscal year draws to a close. Banks also scurried to meet their reserve needs anticipating sharp swings in rates in a holiday-shortened next week, with just two business days. The four-day call rate closed at 15.00/15.10 percent compared with 9.95/10.00 percent on Thursday for one-day loans. "This kind of a rise in rates was expected because banks are paying out their loan disbursals by borrowing in call rate, and not many lenders were there in the market," said a trader with a state-owned bank. Banks have been rushing to tweak their balance sheets, and also accessing the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter to garner funds. Banks borrowed 1.25 trillion rupees ($24.56 billion) at the RBI's four-day repo auction, far above the central bank's stated liquidity deficit comfort level of 600 billion rupees. Banks' repo borrowings have mostly been over a trillion rupees in March, due to the strain on liquidity from advance tax outflows. On Monday, the repo borrowing hit a record of 1.96 trillion rupees. The advance tax outflows drained about 700 billion rupees ($13.62 billion) from the banking system around mid-March, more than offsetting the impact of RBI's cut in cash reserve ratio (CRR), earlier in the month. The RBI slashed the CRR, the share of deposits that banks must hold with it, by 75 basis points, a move that was estimated to have released about 480 billion rupees of primary liquidity into the banking system. To tide over the fiscal year-end liquidity crunch, the RBI, which held an additional repo auction under its liquidity adjustment facility on Friday, will conduct another repo and reverse repo auctions on Saturday. The central bank also conducted bond buys through the open market on Friday, offering up to 100 billion rupees, but accepted only 48.25 billion rupees of offers from the market. Liquidity is expected to improve once government spending kicks in next month. "We see system liquidity deficit improving to 1 percent of NDTL (net demand and time liabilities) or even better once the bunched up government spending happens," said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. Volume in the call money market was 104.85 billion rupees, compared with 183.53 billion rupees on Thursday, while the weighted average was 13.45 percent versus 9.53 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 255.70 billion rupees, lower than 426.02 billion rupees on Thursday, with the weighted average rate at 12.04 percent, sharply higher than 9.23 percent previously. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 45.73 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 10.70 percent. ($1 = 50.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)