MUMBAI, April 3 The Indian cash rate ended lower
on Tuesday as demand for funds eased in the second half of the
two-week reporting cycle, and is expected to hover around the
current level in the holiday shortened week.
The one-day call rate closed at 8.70/8.75 percent,
compared with Friday's close of 15.00/15.10 percent for four-day
loans. On Saturday, it had closed at 8.50/8.60 percent in an
illiquid market.
The market was closed on Monday, and will remain shut on
Thursday and Friday for local holidays.
"There has been massive product building in the previous
week, and hence the demand has fallen this week," a trader with
a private bank said.
"We are expecting some government spending to happen next
week, because of which the cash rate is unlikely to go up
sharply," the trader said.
Banks borrowed 1.38 trillion rupees ($27.2 billion) at the
RBI's repo auction, compared with 1.98 trillion rupees on
Friday.
On Saturday, lenders had borrowed 19.55 billion rupees at an
additional liquidity adjustment facility on the last day of
fiscal year 2011/12.
Volume in the call money market was 261.17 billion rupees,
compared with 104.85 billion rupees on Friday, while the
weighted average was 9.35 percent versus 13.45 percent
previously.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 442.21 billion rupees, higher than
255.70 billion rupees on Friday, with the weighted average rate
at 8.01 percent, lower than 12.04 percent previously.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 76.19 billion
rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.45 percent.
($1 = 50.7 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)