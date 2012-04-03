MUMBAI, April 3 The Indian cash rate ended lower on Tuesday as demand for funds eased in the second half of the two-week reporting cycle, and is expected to hover around the current level in the holiday shortened week. The one-day call rate closed at 8.70/8.75 percent, compared with Friday's close of 15.00/15.10 percent for four-day loans. On Saturday, it had closed at 8.50/8.60 percent in an illiquid market. The market was closed on Monday, and will remain shut on Thursday and Friday for local holidays. "There has been massive product building in the previous week, and hence the demand has fallen this week," a trader with a private bank said. "We are expecting some government spending to happen next week, because of which the cash rate is unlikely to go up sharply," the trader said. Banks borrowed 1.38 trillion rupees ($27.2 billion) at the RBI's repo auction, compared with 1.98 trillion rupees on Friday. On Saturday, lenders had borrowed 19.55 billion rupees at an additional liquidity adjustment facility on the last day of fiscal year 2011/12. Volume in the call money market was 261.17 billion rupees, compared with 104.85 billion rupees on Friday, while the weighted average was 9.35 percent versus 13.45 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 442.21 billion rupees, higher than 255.70 billion rupees on Friday, with the weighted average rate at 8.01 percent, lower than 12.04 percent previously. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 76.19 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.45 percent. ($1 = 50.7 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)