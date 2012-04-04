MUMBAI, April 4 The Indian cash rate ended flat on Wednesday, after surging to 9.50 percent intraday when some stray deals got executed at higher levels, as demand waned towards end of the two-week reporting cycle. The five-day call rate closed steady at Tuesday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent. The market was closed on Monday, and will remain shut on Thursday and Friday for local holidays. "Some stray deals happened at higher yields in the day as some banks had abundant cash while some others had last minute product needs," a dealer with a state-run bank said. Cash in the banking system is set to improve on the hopes of government spending in the new fiscal year that began April 1. An auction of treasury bills to raise 110 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) saw aggressive participation in the 91-day segment as traders preferred to move from the longer-end to the shorter-end of the tbill curve, betting on better cash conditions. Banks borrowing via the central bank's repo window came down to 837.95 billion rupees as against 1.38 trillion rupees on Tuesday, another sign of easing cash conditions. Volume in the call money market was 229.91 billion rupees, compared with 261.17 billion rupees on Tuesday, while the weighted average rate was 9.24 percent versus 9.35 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 433 billion rupees, lower than 442.21 billion rupees on Tuesday, with the weighted average rate at 8.22 percent, higher than 8.01 percent previously. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 32.90 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.40 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)