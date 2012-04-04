MUMBAI, April 4 The Indian cash rate ended flat
on Wednesday, after surging to 9.50 percent intraday when some
stray deals got executed at higher levels, as demand waned
towards end of the two-week reporting cycle.
The five-day call rate closed steady at Tuesday's
close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
The market was closed on Monday, and will remain shut on
Thursday and Friday for local holidays.
"Some stray deals happened at higher yields in the day as
some banks had abundant cash while some others had last minute
product needs," a dealer with a state-run bank said.
Cash in the banking system is set to improve on the hopes of
government spending in the new fiscal year that began April 1.
An auction of treasury bills to raise 110 billion rupees
($2.17 billion) saw aggressive participation in the 91-day
segment as traders preferred to move from the longer-end to the
shorter-end of the tbill curve, betting on better cash
conditions.
Banks borrowing via the central bank's repo window came down
to 837.95 billion rupees as against 1.38 trillion rupees on
Tuesday, another sign of easing cash conditions.
Volume in the call money market was 229.91 billion rupees,
compared with 261.17 billion rupees on Tuesday, while the
weighted average rate was 9.24 percent versus 9.35 percent
previously.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 433 billion rupees, lower than
442.21 billion rupees on Tuesday, with the weighted average rate
at 8.22 percent, higher than 8.01 percent previously.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 32.90 billion
rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.40 percent.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)