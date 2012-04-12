MUMBAI, April 12 India's inter-bank call money rate fell on Thursday as the cash supply in the banking system improved and as banks postponed their borrowings to next week on hopes the central bank will cut interest rates. Expectations of a repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India have strengthened after February industrial output numbers came in at 4.1 percent, sharply weaker than 6.6 percent expected. At 12:44 p.m. (0714 GMT), the one-day call rate was at 8.70/8.75 percent, lower than Wednesday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent but above the repo rate of 8.50 percent. "People were cutting back borrowings looking for a lower rate next week since they expect a rate cut. And the factory numbers will has only added to such expectations," said a dealer with a state-owned bank. Majority of analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday forecast the first cut in the repo rate after three years. "But the call rate will not fall below 8.50 soon because inspite of the better cash situation mostly due to government spending, the shortfall is nearly 900 billion rupees," the trader said. Banks borrowed 865.15 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank of India's daily repo counter, higher than 842.05 billion rupees in the previous session, but lower than a trillion rupees seen on most days in the past three months. Rates for three-month certificates of deposit eased and hit their lowest in nearly two-and-half months to 9.90 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data, due to improved liquidity and low demand at the start of the new financial year from April 1. Volume in the call money market was 207.74 billion rupees, compared with 210.33 billion rupees around the same time on Wednesday, while the weighted average rate was 8.85 percent versus 8.94 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 287.40 billion rupees versus a 252.77 billion rupees on Wednesday, with the weighted average rate steady at 8.47 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 130.84 billion rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.35 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)