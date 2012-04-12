MUMBAI, April 12 India's inter-bank call money
rate fell on Thursday as the cash supply in the banking system
improved and as banks postponed their borrowings to next week on
hopes the central bank will cut interest rates.
Expectations of a repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India
have strengthened after February industrial output numbers came
in at 4.1 percent, sharply weaker than 6.6 percent expected.
At 12:44 p.m. (0714 GMT), the one-day call rate
was at 8.70/8.75 percent, lower than Wednesday's close of
8.80/8.85 percent but above the repo rate of 8.50 percent.
"People were cutting back borrowings looking for a lower
rate next week since they expect a rate cut. And the factory
numbers will has only added to such expectations," said a dealer
with a state-owned bank.
Majority of analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday forecast
the first cut in the repo rate after three years.
"But the call rate will not fall below 8.50 soon because
inspite of the better cash situation mostly due to government
spending, the shortfall is nearly 900 billion rupees," the
trader said.
Banks borrowed 865.15 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank
of India's daily repo counter, higher than 842.05 billion rupees
in the previous session, but lower than a trillion rupees seen
on most days in the past three months.
Rates for three-month certificates of deposit
eased and hit their lowest in nearly two-and-half months to 9.90
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data, due to improved
liquidity and low demand at the start of the new financial year
from April 1.
Volume in the call money market was 207.74 billion rupees,
compared with 210.33 billion rupees around the same time on
Wednesday, while the weighted average rate was 8.85 percent
versus 8.94 percent previously.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market rose to 287.40 billion rupees versus a
252.77 billion rupees on Wednesday, with the weighted average
rate steady at 8.47 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 130.84 billion
rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.35 percent.
