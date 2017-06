India's call money rate dropped, as expected after the RBI's easing move on Tuesday, but still remained above the new repo rate of 8.00 percent, in a reflection of the liquidity deficit facing the country's inter-bank markets. The Reserve Bank of India opted not to cut the cash reserve ratio, in a bet that liquidity conditions will normalise, and instead doubled the limit for the marginal standing facility to 2 percent, providing more room for lenders to access funds. The rate at which banks lend to each other was at 8.20/8.30 percent level at 0821 GMT, lower than Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.55 percent. "Banks held back from borrowing for product needs till the policy, betting on a rate cut possibility. Now that a rate cut has come they are covering up for the fortnightly needs at a lower rate," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said. Please see an important advisory about the change in Reuters' markets coverage for India by double clicking (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)