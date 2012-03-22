MUMBAI, March 22 India's call money rate touched its highest level in more than two months on Thursday as demand spiked on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle.

At 11:28 a.m. (0558 GMT), the four-day cash rate, was at 10.00/05 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 13. It had closed at 8.75/80 percent for one-day loan on Wednesday.

The market will be closed on Friday for a local holiday. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)