MUMBAI, March 22 India's inter-bank call money
rate hit a 2-month high on Thursday as demand for funds spiked
on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle.
The demand-supply mismatch is a regular feature in India's
call money market at this time of the year with liquidity
squeezed by tax outflows. The situation has been exacerbated by
a local holiday on Friday, traders said.
At 2 p.m. (0830 GMT), the four-day call rate was
at 9.70/9.75 percent after touching 10 percent, its highest
since Jan. 13. It ended at 8.75/8.80 percent on Wednesday for
one-day funds.
"The spike is caused by a temporary mismatch of funds in the
banking system," said Anoop Verma, associate vice-president at
Development Credit Bank. "Deals are being struck at higher rates
for last minute borrowing by few banks."
Call rates usually soften on the reporting day because banks
would have tied up funds to meet their cash reserve
requirements.
"It's a 4-day borrowing and government spending hasn't yet
come into the banking system so the call rates have spiked. The
rates will ease as spending happens after month-end," said Vivek
Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura.
Volume in the call money market was 96.95 billion rupees
($1.91 billion), compared with a total 210.91 billion rupees on
Wednesday, while the weighted average rate rose to 9.38 percent
from 8.98 percent.
Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 303.32 billion rupees, compared
with a total of 462.60 billion rupees on Wednesday, with a
weighted average rate of 8.71 percent from 8.66 percent.
In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 214.72 billion
rupees from a total of 149.05 billion rupees on Wednesday.
The liquidity situation is expected to get better towards
the start of the next month, resulting in the call rates coming
closer to the repo rate of 8.50 percent.
Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees from the central bank's
repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on
Thursday, lower than 1.49 trillion on Wednesday.
The liquidity infused through a cut in banks' cash reserve
ratio, or the share of deposits banks must hold with the central
bank in cash, deflected some pressure due to the tax outflows,
traders said.
The CRR cut that came into effect on March 10 is estimated
to have released about 480 billion rupees into the banking
system.
($1 = 50.6650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Shamik Paul; Editing by
Ranjit Gangadharan)