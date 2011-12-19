MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian banks raised 42.7 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday, lower than 46.7 billion rupees that they raised on Friday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark edged up 10 basis points on the day to 9.50 percent, while the one-year yield remained unchanged at 9.70 percent. In the secondary market, 5 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Friday, higher than 3 .25 billion rupees on Fri day. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.4500 10000 IDBI BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4900 1700 ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4900 3000 CENTRAL BANK 19-Mar-12 9.5000 7000 PUNJAB AND SINDH 19-Mar-12 9.4800 3000 BANK ALLAHABAD BANK 20-Mar-12 9.5000 6500 PUNJAB AND SINDH 21-Mar-12 9.4800 3000 BANK SYNDICATE BANK 15-Jun-12 9.6900 3750 ANDHRA BANK 6 MONTHS 9.7000 950 SYNDICATE BANK 12-Dec-12 9.7000 300 IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 9.7500 1250 STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7000 2250 PATIALA 42700 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)