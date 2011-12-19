MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian banks raised 42.7
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday,
lower than 46.7 billion rupees that they raised on Friday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
edged up 10 basis points on the day to 9.50
percent, while the one-year yield remained
unchanged at 9.70 percent.
In the secondary market, 5 billion rupees of CDs were traded
on Friday, higher than 3 .25 billion rupees on
Fri day.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance
on Friday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.4500 10000
IDBI BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4900 1700
ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4900 3000
CENTRAL BANK 19-Mar-12 9.5000 7000
PUNJAB AND SINDH 19-Mar-12 9.4800 3000
BANK
ALLAHABAD BANK 20-Mar-12 9.5000 6500
PUNJAB AND SINDH 21-Mar-12 9.4800 3000
BANK
SYNDICATE BANK 15-Jun-12 9.6900 3750
ANDHRA BANK 6 MONTHS 9.7000 950
SYNDICATE BANK 12-Dec-12 9.7000 300
IDBI BANK 1 YEAR 9.7500 1250
STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7000 2250
PATIALA
42700
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)