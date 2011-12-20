MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian banks raised 50.95 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday, higher than the 42.7 billion rupees that they raised on Monday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was up 10 basis points on the day to 9.60 percent, while the one-year yield was at 9.80 percent from 9.70 percent previously. In the secondary market, 2 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Tuesday, lower than 5 billion rupees on Monday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ CANARA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.5500 6000 IDBI BANK 3 MONTHS 9.5500 8000 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.5600 500 SYNDICATE BANK 3 MONTHS 9.5700 6500 ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6200 1800 ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.5800 2000 ANDHRA BANK 6 MONTHS 9.7800 750 CANARA BANK 1 YEAR 9.7700 1500 IDBI BANKK 1 YEAR 9.8500 8000 STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7600 1750 HYDERABAD STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7500 1800 PATIALA SYNDICATE BANK 1 YEAR 9.8200 2300 CENTRAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.8300 1500 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 1 YEAR 9.8300 1800 ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 9.8300 3000 INDIAN BANK 1 YEAR 9.8000 1750 ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.8000 2000 COMMERCE 50950 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)