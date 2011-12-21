MUMBAI, Dec 21 Indian banks raised 39.5 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday, lower than the 50.95 billion rupees that they raised on Tuesday. The yields on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year were up 10 basis points each at 9.70 percent and 9.90 percent, respectively. In the secondary market, 2.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded, higher than 2 billion rupees on Tuesday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ STATE BANK OF 19-Mar-12 9.5750 3000 MYSORE PUNJAB & SIND BANK 19-Mar-12 9.6500 750 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 19-Mar-12 9.6100 2100 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 19-Mar-12 9.6500 1100 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 21-Mar-12 9.6100 450 BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 21-Mar-12 9.6500 1750 SYNDICATE BANK 22-Mar-12 9.6000 7000 PUNJAB & SIND BANK 23-Mar-12 9.6500 1000 IDBI BANK 26-Mar-12 9.6200 4000 KARUR VYSYA BANK 26-Mar-12 9.8000 2250 PUNJAB & SIND BANK 28-Mar-12 9.6500 2250 ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6400 5000 SYNDICATE BANK 15-Jun-12 9.8000 500 IDBI BANK 20-Dec-12 9.9300 6000 SYNDICATE BANK 1 YEAR 9.8900 2350 39500 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Writing by Rajesh Pandathil; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)