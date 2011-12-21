MUMBAI, Dec 21 Indian banks raised 39.5
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday,
lower than the 50.95 billion rupees that they raised on Tuesday.
The yields on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
and the one-year were up 10 basis
points each at 9.70 percent and 9.90 percent, respectively.
In the secondary market, 2.25 billion rupees of CDs were
traded, higher than 2 billion rupees on Tuesday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance
on Wednesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
STATE BANK OF 19-Mar-12 9.5750 3000
MYSORE
PUNJAB & SIND BANK 19-Mar-12 9.6500 750
BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 19-Mar-12 9.6100 2100
BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 19-Mar-12 9.6500 1100
BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 21-Mar-12 9.6100 450
BANK OF MAHARASHTRA 21-Mar-12 9.6500 1750
SYNDICATE BANK 22-Mar-12 9.6000 7000
PUNJAB & SIND BANK 23-Mar-12 9.6500 1000
IDBI BANK 26-Mar-12 9.6200 4000
KARUR VYSYA BANK 26-Mar-12 9.8000 2250
PUNJAB & SIND BANK 28-Mar-12 9.6500 2250
ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6400 5000
SYNDICATE BANK 15-Jun-12 9.8000 500
IDBI BANK 20-Dec-12 9.9300 6000
SYNDICATE BANK 1 YEAR 9.8900 2350
39500
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Writing by Rajesh Pandathil; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)