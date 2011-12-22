MUMBAI, Dec 22 Indian banks raised 55.73 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Thursday, higher than the 39.5 billion rupees that they raised on Wednesday. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was up 10 basis points at 9.80 percent and the yield on the one-year was up 5 basis points at 9.95 percent. In the secondary market, 1.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded, higher than 2.25 billion rupees on Wednesday. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.7500 10000 UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.7800 4000 PUNJAB & SINDH BANK 3 MONTHS 9.7800 5250 ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.7500 9000 ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.8000 2000 STATE BANK OF BIKANER 3 MONTHS 9.7000 1500 AND JAIPUR STATE BANK OF BIKANER 3 MONTHS 9.7500 2000 AND JAIPUR AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 10.0000 2100 SYNDICATE BANK 1 YEAR 9.9400 4380 STATE BANK OF PATIALA 1 YEAR 9.8700 3000 55730 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Writing by Shamik Paul)