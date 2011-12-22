MUMBAI, Dec 22 Indian banks raised 55.73
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Thursday,
higher than the 39.5 billion rupees that they raised on
Wednesday.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
was up 10 basis points at 9.80 percent and the
yield on the one-year was up 5 basis points at
9.95 percent.
In the secondary market, 1.25 billion rupees of CDs were
traded, higher than 2.25 billion rupees on Wednesday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance
on Thursday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.7500 10000
UNITED BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.7800 4000
PUNJAB & SINDH BANK 3 MONTHS 9.7800 5250
ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.7500 9000
ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.8000 2000
STATE BANK OF BIKANER 3 MONTHS 9.7000 1500
AND JAIPUR
STATE BANK OF BIKANER 3 MONTHS 9.7500 2000
AND JAIPUR
AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 10.0000 2100
SYNDICATE BANK 1 YEAR 9.9400 4380
STATE BANK OF PATIALA 1 YEAR 9.8700 3000
55730
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Writing by Shamik Paul)